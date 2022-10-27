75.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 27, 2022
type here...

Roger Kipf

By Staff Report
Roger Kipf
Roger Kipf

Mr. Roger Kipf (age 88) passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was survived by his dear wife, Lois, married for 63 years, his son Jeffrey (Carleen), daughters Lauri (Tom) and Kari (Pete). Roger had seven grandchildren: Adam, Ambre, Ryan, Heather, Bimini, Marielle and Roger; and great-granddaughter, Macy Rae. Roger was predeceased by his parents, and his twin brother, Richard, his siblings, Charles and Libbey.

Roger was an Iowa native, raised in Sioux City, IA, where he graduated from Central High School in 1952. He attended the University of Iowa and Morningside College, graduating in 1960. He was employed by the Hartford Insurance Company for 18 years, and by John Deere Insurance Company for 19 years, retiring as Litigation Manager in 1996. Roger and his family resided in Davenport for 28 years. He and Lois moved to The Villages, FL, in 1999, where he was employed at Hacienda Hills Country Club as a Ambassador, a job he enjoyed for 21 years. Roger and Lois loved The Villages, where they had a large number of friends. Roger loved to play golf and cards, and he was a member of four different golf groups.

Roger cherished his family and friends and he truly loved his wife Lois, and he credits her influence on him to become a better person. Roger was a member of St. Timothy’s Parish. Roger always tried to see the positive side of life, while also being realistic about not living in a perfect world. “Go Hawkeyes!”

DATE CORRECTION: A funeral mass will be held at St. Timothy’s Parish, The Villages, FL, November 11, 2022, at 8:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL, 32159, in Roger’s memory.
David Silcox, 64, of Lady Lake, Florida formerly of Wales, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2022 after a brief illness.

David was an electrician and a loved and respected handyman for The Villages community. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He leaves behind his mother, Joyce Silcox of Lady Lake, FL; sister Terry (Joe) of Williamsburg, VA; Kim (Christine) of Lake Worth, FL; children, Jason (Erin) of Forney, TX, Sarah (Randy) of Naples, NY, Hillary of Wales, Massachusetts, 7 grandchildren, Kinleigh, Harlyn, Kason, Johnathan, Pat, Izzy, Joey, and 2 fur babies Barkley and Ginger. He was preceded in death by his father, Herb Silcox.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Charging outsiders to attend music at the squares

A Water Oak resident offers his opinion on charging outsiders to visit the town squares and enjoy the music. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Blame the people who think rules don’t apply to them

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says that when it comes to anonymous complaints, the real fault likes with the people who think rules don’t apply to them.

Using the trolleys for the town squares a great idea

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds an idea for using trolleys to alleviate parking woes at the town squares.

Let’s charge one dollar for each guest using amenities

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that charging guests $1 for a pass could raise $300,000 per year to help pay for amenities.

You won’t believe what I was told in line waiting to buy a drink

In a Letter to the Editor, a Harbor Hills resident said she was horrified at how she was treated while waiting to buy a drink in line at a town square in The Villages.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos