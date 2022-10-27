Mr. Roger Kipf (age 88) passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was survived by his dear wife, Lois, married for 63 years, his son Jeffrey (Carleen), daughters Lauri (Tom) and Kari (Pete). Roger had seven grandchildren: Adam, Ambre, Ryan, Heather, Bimini, Marielle and Roger; and great-granddaughter, Macy Rae. Roger was predeceased by his parents, and his twin brother, Richard, his siblings, Charles and Libbey.

Roger was an Iowa native, raised in Sioux City, IA, where he graduated from Central High School in 1952. He attended the University of Iowa and Morningside College, graduating in 1960. He was employed by the Hartford Insurance Company for 18 years, and by John Deere Insurance Company for 19 years, retiring as Litigation Manager in 1996. Roger and his family resided in Davenport for 28 years. He and Lois moved to The Villages, FL, in 1999, where he was employed at Hacienda Hills Country Club as a Ambassador, a job he enjoyed for 21 years. Roger and Lois loved The Villages, where they had a large number of friends. Roger loved to play golf and cards, and he was a member of four different golf groups.

Roger cherished his family and friends and he truly loved his wife Lois, and he credits her influence on him to become a better person. Roger was a member of St. Timothy’s Parish. Roger always tried to see the positive side of life, while also being realistic about not living in a perfect world. “Go Hawkeyes!”

DATE CORRECTION: A funeral mass will be held at St. Timothy’s Parish, The Villages, FL, November 11, 2022, at 8:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL, 32159, in Roger’s memory.

David Silcox, 64, of Lady Lake, Florida formerly of Wales, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2022 after a brief illness.

David was an electrician and a loved and respected handyman for The Villages community. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He leaves behind his mother, Joyce Silcox of Lady Lake, FL; sister Terry (Joe) of Williamsburg, VA; Kim (Christine) of Lake Worth, FL; children, Jason (Erin) of Forney, TX, Sarah (Randy) of Naples, NY, Hillary of Wales, Massachusetts, 7 grandchildren, Kinleigh, Harlyn, Kason, Johnathan, Pat, Izzy, Joey, and 2 fur babies Barkley and Ginger. He was preceded in death by his father, Herb Silcox.