Robert J. Thomas

Robert “Bob” Thomas, born June 5th, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan to Robert and Eirlys (Williams) Thomas, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on the morning of October 9th, 2022. Bob spent the previous day surrounded by his family and friends at happy, lively belated celebrations of his 80th year.

Bob grew up in Michigan and served proudly in the United States Air Force for four years in the early 1960s. After his military service, Bob earned BSEE and MSEE degrees, then became the first person to earn a Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) in Electrical Engineering from Wayne State University. After graduating in 1973, Bob became an Associate Professor in the School of Electrical Engineering at Cornell University. During the 1970s, at the height of the OPEC energy crisis, Bob became a pillar of power system research at Cornell, considered an expert consultant in the power field for over three decades, until his retirement as a Cornell Professor Emeritus of Electrical and Computer Engineering in 2009. His expertise centered on power system stability, control of large systems, and economic and institutional impacts of deregulation. Bob authored over 100 technical papers in leading journals and conferences during his career. A Life Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), he received Centennial and Millennium medals, the IEEE Power and Energy Society Outstanding Power Engineering Award, and multiple teaching awards at Cornell.

Bob’s research vision and contributions went beyond publications in academic journals and the confines of an Ivy League institution. He was the first Program Director of the National Science Foundation in power systems, the Vice President of the IEEE-USA for Technology Policy, a founding member of the Consortium for Electric Reliability Technology Solutions (CERTS), and a member of the U.S. Department of Energy Secretary’s Electricity Advisory Committee. As a member of the U.S. Department of Energy Investigation Team, Bob’s expert opinions directly contributed to the Nation’s understanding of the root causes of the 2003 Northeast Blackout, the largest blackout in U.S. history at the time.

In 1996, Bob became the founding Director of the PSERC (Power Systems Engineering Research Center), a 13-university National Science Foundation Industry-University Cooperative Research Center. Thanks to his leadership as the center Director during the first ten years, PSERC is a thriving university, industry, and government research consortium today, addressing pressing challenges in the continuing power and energy system transformation.

In addition to his professional successes, Bob treasured his personal achievements and they were his greatest source of pride and joy. He was an accomplished guitar player, airplane and boat pilot, pool player, woodworker, mechanic, gentleman farmer, and teacher. He was an innovator who excelled at home improvement and was constantly designing and installing the latest technologies in his homes, including a complex geo-thermal heating/cooling system at his home on Cayuga Lake. Bob loved to sing by himself and with his family, travel within the U.S. and abroad, cultivate his Welsh roots, and watch Detroit Lions football games. Above all, he was a proud family man who was fiercely devoted to those he loved, and who strongly impacted the lives of his children and grandchildren with his constant presence and dedication to making meaningful memories with them whenever possible.

Bob is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kinga, his daughter Lori (Derek), son Tim (Karen), grandchildren Kyle (Jenny), Christopher (Haley), Matthew (Lizz), Morgan (Drew), great-granddaughter Bellamy, a great-grandchild expected in March, his siblings Mary, Richard (Pat), and Paul (Brenda), his family by marriage: Zoltan (Melissa), Illa (Dave), IstvÃ¡n, Cameron, and Karina; and many close extended family members (Carole, Wally (Kathy), nieces, nephews, cousins, etc.) both in the U.S. and in Wales (Marc (Carys)). Bob lost his first wife, Rita, in 2004 after 43 years of marriage.

Bob’s extraordinary life impacted many and he leaves a legacy of strong family values, a delight in the beauty and complexity of the world, and a dedication to lifelong learning. He is deeply, strongly, passionately loved, will be sorely missed, and will never, ever be forgotten. After a lifetime of generosity and love, his legacy is as long, deep, wide, and everlasting as the Mississippi River he and Kinga looked forward to cruising in 2023.