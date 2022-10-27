Seasonal renters in The Villages

To the Editor:

This comment is directed to those complaining about the seasonal renters. You do, of course, realize that the renters do not increase the population here. They are taking the place of the homeowners who are not using their home at this time.

Obviously, the winter months are going to be more populated, but that has nothing to do with people who rent. It may be more in line with a consequence of visiting guests who would have a direct impact on the square venues.

Anne Kremer

Village of Summerhill