Thursday, October 27, 2022
Summerfield  man sentenced to prison in fatal hit-and-run of man on tricycle

By Staff Report
Michael James Brown
Michael James Brown

A Summerfield man has been sentenced to four years in prison in the fatal hit-and-run of a man on a tricycle.

Michael James Brown, 54, was sentenced Wednesday in Marion County Court on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death without rendering aid.

Karl Pullvermuller III, 58, was riding the red Schwinn tricycle when he was hit and killed in September 2021 on U.S. 301 in Belleview and pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue. He had been wearing a headlamp, but had no rearward illumination, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The tricyclist had been struck in the rear and there were fragments at the scene from a headlight of a Dodge Ram pickup. The FHP received information that led to Brown, who was later interviewed at his attorney’s office.

Swabs of blood were taken from Brown’s pickup and sent to the lab at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The DNA on the truck matched the dead man’s DNA.

