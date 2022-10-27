Villager who has fearful neighbors on edge enters plea in criminal case

A Villager who has his fearful neighbors on edge has entered a plea in a criminal case.

Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, who lives at 7571 SE 171st Sun Valley Place in the Ashleigh Villas, has reportedly shown disturbing behavior that was the subject of discussion earlier this month at a meeting of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

Kissinger entered a plea of not guilty on Wednesday in Marion County Court to a charge of criminal mischief, resulting from a “bizarre” incident at the Eagles Club on County Road 25 in Belleview. His sister, a resident of Belleview, posted his bond after that arrest.

It does not appear Kissinger has obtained legal representation.

In addition to the Belleview Eagles Club incident, Kissinger was arrested at his home after setting a fire Sept. 27 to a box containing some kind of trash, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies who arrived on the scene were able to put out the fire with a neighbor’s garden hose. They detained Kissinger who had a lighter.

Deputies had staked out the area after a woman who lives in the villa community said Kissinger had been ringing her doorbell and her neighbors’ doorbells then running away. Deputies caught Kissinger ringing her door bell and issued a legal trespass order, barring him from the woman’s home. At about 10 p.m., the deputies heard Kissinger “yelling profanities and breaking glass objects in the street in front of his home,” the arrest report said. They found he had started a “small fire” in the middle of the street in front of his home.

Kissinger was arrested on a charge of disturbing the peace and booked at the Marion County Jail. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.

At the CDD 4 meeting, neighbors alleged that Kissinger is a “hand grenade” ready to go off. They said the arrest is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Kissinger’s scary behavior. Residents said they have resorted to arming themselves with knives and guns. They claim he has spray painted the villa road, which is owned and maintained by the CDD 4 residents.