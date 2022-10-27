80.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Villagers’ uproar over ‘outsiders’

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

With all the fuss by Villagers about “outsiders and users” invading their venues, they should be reminded that the non-Villagers make up a significant percentage of consumers that support the businesses that operate in The Villages. If those businesses feel that they would be able to survive without the outsider business they should make it clear they don’t want our business.
Some businesses chose that posture in the past and did not survive. Beware what you wish for. Sometimes there are unintended consequences to ill thought-up plans.
Villagers should stay out of the rest of Florida and remain in their hermit village. You don’t want us so we can reciprocate.
Grow up and stop being so full of yourselves.

Joseph Beaulieu
Leesburg

 

Charging outsiders to attend music at the squares

A Water Oak resident offers his opinion on charging outsiders to visit the town squares and enjoy the music. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Blame the people who think rules don’t apply to them

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says that when it comes to anonymous complaints, the real fault likes with the people who think rules don’t apply to them.

Using the trolleys for the town squares a great idea

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds an idea for using trolleys to alleviate parking woes at the town squares.

Let’s charge one dollar for each guest using amenities

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that charging guests $1 for a pass could raise $300,000 per year to help pay for amenities.

You won’t believe what I was told in line waiting to buy a drink

In a Letter to the Editor, a Harbor Hills resident said she was horrified at how she was treated while waiting to buy a drink in line at a town square in The Villages.

Photos

