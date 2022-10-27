Villagers’ uproar over ‘outsiders’

To the Editor:

With all the fuss by Villagers about “outsiders and users” invading their venues, they should be reminded that the non-Villagers make up a significant percentage of consumers that support the businesses that operate in The Villages. If those businesses feel that they would be able to survive without the outsider business they should make it clear they don’t want our business.

Some businesses chose that posture in the past and did not survive. Beware what you wish for. Sometimes there are unintended consequences to ill thought-up plans.

Villagers should stay out of the rest of Florida and remain in their hermit village. You don’t want us so we can reciprocate.

Grow up and stop being so full of yourselves.

Joseph Beaulieu

Leesburg