The Villages
Friday, October 28, 2022
Atlas Canine Dog Park will be closed for maintenance

By Staff Report

The Atlas Canine Dog Park will be closed for maintenance Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Rohan Recreation Center at (352) 674-8400.

Photos

