Friday, October 28, 2022
Bond revoked for Lakeside Landings man accused of threatening to shoot girlfriend’s dog

By Staff Report
Gregory Douglas Whitten 2
Gregory Douglas Whitten

Bond has been revoked for a Lakeside Landings man accused of threatening to shoot his girlfriend’s dog.

Gregory Douglas Whitten, 35, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after a judge on Wednesday ordered the revocation of his bond.

Whitten had been arrested Sept. 24 by Wildwood police after he defied a court order by returning to his girlfriend’s home at the development in Oxford. Officers were called to Lakeside Landings where they found the Akron, Ohio native hiding in a bedroom.

A protective order had been put in place after Whitten was arrested in July in connection with a violent incident in which he allegedly threatened to shoot his girlfriend’s dog, Gizmo.

Whitten previously had been arrested in 2020 on a drunk driving charge near the Haciendas of Mission Hills.

