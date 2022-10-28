Charging guests for using our amenities

To the Editor:

I agree with Terrance Wilson that visitors should pay a fee to use the pools, attend squares where they can dance and listen to music every night (many times live bands). Children could visit for free, of course. As a resident, I pay over $160 a month with talk of it going up any day. The charge for visitors could defray costs on residents. If visitors understood that “all their fun” as one visitor called it, is really not free because we pay for it, maybe they would agree to the fairness of it all.

Or, residents who don’t use the pools, squares, etc. but love their homes, give them decreased amenity and tax fees and increase it for those who have frequent guests or want their guests to use them free. Since people don’t have to be a visitor to enjoy the squares but music is paid for by residents’ taxes, at least charge something for that.

Allennita Cooks

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens