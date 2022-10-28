Gerald C. Van Kley, age 90, passed away peacefully and entered into eternal life on October 16, 2022 at UF Health Hospital in Leesburg, FL. Jerry was born to Egbert and Julia (Burger) Van Kley on July 31, 1932 in Hammond, IN.

He is survived by his daughter, Laura deSomer of The Villages, FL; son, Steven Van Kley of Brandon, FL; and brother, Robert Van Kley of Lebanon, IN. Additionally, Jerry is survived by his sister-in-law, Joni Van Kley of Lebanon, IN; sister-in-law, Linda Kirby (Schaefer) of Palos Heights, IL; daughter-in-law, Tina Van Kley; 3 grandchildren (Austin deSomer/wife Emily, Jacqueline Williams (Van Kley)/ husband Christopher, and Nicholas Van Kley); 2 great-grandchildren (Perrin Williams and Amelia deSomer) and extended family members.

Gerald was immersed in the Dutch Reformed Church throughout his youth, and upon his marriage, became a member of the Episcopal Church. His church affiliations would be an important component of his life from an early age; he was an acolyte, usher and member of several parishes Bishop’s Committees.

Jerry was happiest when spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing cards, singing, bowling, listening to spiritual music and traveling the world. He was an active member of the Lake Sumter Lions Club in The Villages and participated in many club activities. He was also a Legionnaire with Villages Post 347 and was very proud of being an Honor Flight member and thoroughly enjoyed attending their luncheons and events. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War (1952-1956) and was an airplane mechanic on B-36 bombers. Upon leaving the Air Force he met the love of his life, Judy (Schaefer) Van Kley and they were happily married for 57 years. Throughout Jerry’s lifetime he worked as a lineman for the Illinois Bell Telephone Company for approximately 40 years. In his spare time, and during his earlier years, he enjoyed being in a barbershop quartet. Jerry was a fun-loving, very witty guy and was liked by all who knew him.

For many years, Jerry was an active member of St. George’s Episcopal Church in The Villages. He is preceded to the gates of Heaven by his wife, Judith Van Kley; brother, Paul Van Kley; and his parents.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Place, The Villages, FL 32159. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. George’s Episcopal Church in Jerry’s memory.