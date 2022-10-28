74.2 F
The Villages
Friday, October 28, 2022
Villager jailed after chilling text message threatening to kill court-appointed guardian

By Staff Report

Debra FreemanA Villager has been jailed after allegedly sending a chilling text message threatening to kill her court-appointed guardian.

Debra Jean Freeman, 64, was arrested at her home this past week on Woodridge Drive in the Village of Polo Ridge on a charge of intimidation. She continues to be held at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Freeman sent a text message to her psychologist stating she was going to murder her court-appointed guardian “for starving her and controlling her money,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Freeman’s psychologist turned over the text message to law enforcement. In it, Freeman threatened her court-appointed guardian and said she would “ram a screwdriver or hammer into her temporal lobe so Ms. Chatterbox won’t EVER be able to talk again.” Freeman also threatened to kill the guardian and said she “badly deserves” it. Freeman said she knew where the guardian lives and boasted she had already “scouted it out.” Freeman also insinuated she was assembling a “kill kit.”

The report noted that Freeman “suffers from schizoaffective disorder and seems to be getting worse.”

Freeman has a history of arrests including attacking a deputy and throwing cream soda at a man at her home.

 

