Who are the ‘outsiders’ at the town squares?

To the Editor:

I keep seeing complaints about “outsiders” at the squares. Give me a break. What’s an “outsider”? I know complainers are referring to individuals who do not live in The Villages. This is incorrect. We are the “outsiders.” We moved here from outside the state. We have been here maybe a few years while locals have been here all their lives, and now we call them “outsiders.” I don’t think so. Villagers are the “outsiders.” We come from northern states, build wall-to-wall homes, strip malls, and lay concrete and pavement on surrounding, open farm land, and now we want to call the locals “outsiders.” I don’t think so. Villagers are the “outsiders.” Stop your whining and be thankful you can afford to live in this crowded area.

John Coggin

Village of De La Vista