80.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 28, 2022
type here...

Who are the ‘outsiders’ at the town squares?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I keep seeing complaints about “outsiders” at the squares. Give me a break. What’s an “outsider”? I know complainers are referring to individuals who do not live in The Villages. This is incorrect. We are the “outsiders.” We moved here from outside the state. We have been here maybe a few years while locals have been here all their lives, and now we call them “outsiders.” I don’t think so. Villagers are the “outsiders.” We come from northern states, build wall-to-wall homes, strip malls, and lay concrete and pavement on surrounding, open farm land, and now we want to call the locals “outsiders.” I don’t think so. Villagers are the “outsiders.” Stop your whining and be thankful you can afford to live in this crowded area.

John Coggin
Village of De La Vista

 

Have thoughts on a situation or issue unfolding in The Villages? Click here to share your thoughts with us and submit a letter to the editor!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Charging guests for using our amenities

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident offers support for the idea of charging guests for using amenities in The Villages.

Limit parking nearest the squares to golf carts

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea to improve parking at the town squares in The Villages.

Seasonal renters in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident makes a point about seasonal renters here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Villagers’ uproar over ‘outsiders’

A resident of the Leesburg offers his thoughts on residents in The Villages in an uproar about non-Villagers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Charging outsiders to attend music at the squares

A Water Oak resident offers his opinion on charging outsiders to visit the town squares and enjoy the music. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos