Wilbur Ronald Pitts, 74, of The Villages, Florida, died Friday, October 21, 2022 The Villages.

Ron was born October 9, 1948,in Salem, Missouri and lived in Hammond and Munster Indiana until moving to The Villages in 2009. He graduated from Hammond High School in 1966. He enlisted in the Navy in the Seabees as a Petty Officer and is a Vietnam veteran. Ron was a union member of Operating Engineers Local 150. He worked for Manitowoc Cranes until retirement. Ron belonged to the Masonic Lodge #735 in Griffith Indiana. In The Villages he enjoyed several activities such as golf and photography. Ron was a member of the ham radio club and volunteered at Wildwood Police Auxiliary.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Pitts and parents, Wilbur and Evelyn Pitts. He is survived by children Shannon Rousey (Daniel Popp) and Bill Mallon (Amy) and two grandchildren Bill Mallon and Abby Popp; sister, Linda Zabek (Raymond) and brother, Randy Pitts, nephews, Brian Zabek (Holli), Brett Zabek (Tiffany) and Brad Zabek, nieces, Michelle Foertsch (Sam) and Shawna Farina (Steve).

A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center at Buffalo Ridge, with a funeral service at 11:00. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Shriners Children Hospital.