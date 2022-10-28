76.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 28, 2022
type here...

Wilbur Ronald Pitts

By Staff Report

Wilbur Ronald Pitts, 74, of The Villages, Florida, died Friday, October 21, 2022 The Villages.

Ron was born October 9, 1948,in Salem, Missouri and lived in Hammond and Munster Indiana until moving to The Villages in 2009. He graduated from Hammond High School in 1966. He enlisted in the Navy in the Seabees as a Petty Officer and is a Vietnam veteran. Ron was a union member of Operating Engineers Local 150. He worked for Manitowoc Cranes until retirement. Ron belonged to the Masonic Lodge #735 in Griffith Indiana. In The Villages he enjoyed several activities such as golf and photography. Ron was a member of the ham radio club and volunteered at Wildwood Police Auxiliary.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Pitts and parents, Wilbur and Evelyn Pitts. He is survived by children Shannon Rousey (Daniel Popp) and Bill Mallon (Amy) and two grandchildren Bill Mallon and Abby Popp; sister, Linda Zabek (Raymond) and brother, Randy Pitts, nephews, Brian Zabek (Holli), Brett Zabek (Tiffany) and Brad Zabek, nieces, Michelle Foertsch (Sam) and Shawna Farina (Steve).

A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center at Buffalo Ridge, with a funeral service at 11:00. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Shriners Children Hospital.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Limit parking nearest the squares to golf carts

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea to improve parking at the town squares in The Villages.

Seasonal renters in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident makes a point about seasonal renters here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Villagers’ uproar over ‘outsiders’

A resident of the Leesburg offers his thoughts on residents in The Villages in an uproar about non-Villagers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Charging outsiders to attend music at the squares

A Water Oak resident offers his opinion on charging outsiders to visit the town squares and enjoy the music. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Blame the people who think rules don’t apply to them

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says that when it comes to anonymous complaints, the real fault likes with the people who think rules don’t apply to them.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos