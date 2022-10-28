80.2 F
The Villages
Friday, October 28, 2022
Wildwood man gets fourth hole-in-one

By Staff Report

Billy Herr of Wildwood celebrated recently after getting his fourth hole-in-one.

Billy Herr

He scored the lucky ace at Pennbrooke Fairways in Leesburg.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]

