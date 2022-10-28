Wildwood Middle High School Debate Team brings home awards

In just it’s second year, Wildwood Middle High School Debate Team has made some big moves.

Earlier this month, the team competed in a new category called World School Debate.

It’s a 3v3 team event on a world topic with a structured debate.

The North Florida Catholic Forensic League sponsored the debate and this inaugural competition. Wildwood came in 1st place.

The team was comprised of Esly Villeda-Castillo, AmandaLesly Miranda, and Jaden Brooks.

New member Temarionte’ Williams placed 1st as Novice at Declamation. This event is meant to take a speech already given and make it your own tone, inflection, and body language.

Earlier in the month, the team competed in another Debate at Windermere High School.

Esly Villeda-Castillo got third place in Varsity Extemporaneous Debate and Oscar Rubio Flores got third place in Novice Extemporaneous Speaking.

Five students competed in Just Talk which is were you talk about anything for 4-6 minute

AmandaLesly Miranda placed third in Varsity Just Talk, Alexanderia Barron placed fourth in Novice Just Talk, Temoriante’ placed seventh in Novice Just Talk, and Joseph Wise won first place in Middle School Just Talk.

Coach Illiana Miranda said she’s very proud of the team success.

The team next event is National Civics and Debate Championship Nov. 11-13 in Orlando.