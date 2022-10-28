Woman driving Buick without license plate arrested at Pilot in Wildwood

A woman driving a Buick without a license plate was arrested at the Pilot service station on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Ruby Lee Cameron, 42, of Wildwood, was driving the gold Buick at about 5:30 am. Thursday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate. A traffic stop was initiated at the Pilot service station.

“I already know I’m going to jail,” Cameron told the deputy.

The deputy found that Cameron has a suspended license. It was also determined that the Buick was “unregistered and uninsured and unable to be driven on a public roadway,” according to the arrest report.

Cameron was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended, a charge on which she has been previously arrested. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.