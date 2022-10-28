74.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 28, 2022
type here...

Woman driving Buick without license plate arrested at Pilot in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Ruby Lee Cameron
Ruby Lee Cameron

A woman driving a Buick without a license plate was arrested at the Pilot service station on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Ruby Lee Cameron, 42, of Wildwood, was driving the gold Buick at about 5:30 am. Thursday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate. A traffic stop was initiated at the Pilot service station.

“I already know I’m going to jail,” Cameron told the deputy.

The deputy found that Cameron has a suspended license. It was also determined that the Buick was “unregistered and uninsured and unable to be driven on a public roadway,” according to the arrest report.

Cameron was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended, a charge on which she has been previously arrested. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Village of St. Johns resident says residents deserve parking priority at town squares

A Village of St. Johns resident says residents deserve parking priority at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Who are the ‘outsiders’ at the town squares?

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that Villagers who came from the north are the real “outsiders.”

Charging guests for using our amenities

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident offers support for the idea of charging guests for using amenities in The Villages.

Limit parking nearest the squares to golf carts

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea to improve parking at the town squares in The Villages.

Seasonal renters in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident makes a point about seasonal renters here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos