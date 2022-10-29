80.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy.
You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
If a complaint is important enough to the integrity of the neighborhood then you should have the integrity to sign your name!

Cheryl Mccormick
Village of De La Vista

 

