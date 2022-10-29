Bennie Joe Cordell, 83, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on October 17, 2022. He was born in Raven, Virginia to the late Ruey Cordell and Rose Newberry Cordell.

Bennie grew up in West Virginia and moved to Delaware in 1965. He was retired from General Motors of Wilmington, Delaware, member of Nur Shriners of Newcastle, Delaware, Solomon Lodge No. 36 of Newark, Delaware, and 32 Degree ScottishRites Valley of Wilmington, Delaware. Joe was a loving and generous husband, father, and grandfather who was quiet and hardworking; he was the happiest with a tool belt on and a hammer in his hand.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Grubb Cordell; two sons, Gary (Kim) Cordell of Middletown, Delaware, Kenny Cordell of Summerfield, Florida, two sisters, Shirley Carpenter of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Alice (Robert) Petitt of Middletown, Delaware; brother, Bobby (Wanda) Cordell of Middletown, Delaware; three grandchildren, Rachel, Eric, and Julia; five great-grandchildren, Dominick, Vinny, Connor, Ella Rosa, and Aria.

He was preceded in death by nine siblings, Pauline Buckner, Ruby Hanks, Ralph Cordell, Billy Cordell, Jimmy Cordell, Jack Cordell, Opal Cordell, and twins Clyde & Claude Cordell.