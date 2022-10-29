CDD 8 running up big legal tab over little white cross

To the Editor:

I read the news article: “CDD 8 stalled in anonymous complaint discussion due to little white cross standoff.”

This is not quite correct. The Villages claim they are “stalled” in discussing the issue of anonymous complaints. And they say they are stalled because of a “standoff” regarding their lawsuit against the little white cross.

The truth is, there is no standoff. From day one, I have been ready and willing to sit down with The Villages and resolve everything in a fair and reasonable manner.

As far as our side is concerned, we want to talk about everything at any time.

And The Villages is free to talk. There is no law, no state regulation, no court order telling them to stall, standoff or stay silent.

They are free to talk and resolve all of this with us anytime they want—in public or in private. We are ready to meet and end this.

In this, we are encouraged to read in the Villages-News that the “supervisors appear eager” to talk.

“I am looking for a full discussion on this issue,” said Supervisor Duane Johnson.

Hearing this hopeful position our legal team, Team Cross, has reached out to The Villages to see if they will negotiate an end to this conflict. No more dragging this out in court.

Remember, it is their lawsuit. And thus, they can put an end to all this today! At the drop of a dime, they can immediately end this unpopular, protracted and costly lawsuit.

I am concerned about the growing costs to us Villagers. Our fees are paying The Villages lawyers a hefty price to fight this in court. The price keeps going up and up.

But it can all come to an end—today. That is why we ask The Villages to please stop all this and do the right thing for all Villagers.

In the end, can we please end this fighting and follow this divine edict: “’Come now, and let us reason together,’ says the Lord.” (Isaiah 1:18)

Wayne Anderson

Village of Tamarind Grove