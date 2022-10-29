Construction expected to begin in 2023 on hospital at Trailwinds Village

Construction is expected to begin in 2023 on an acute care hospital at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. already operates the Trailwinds ER and previously announced plans for the new 60-bed hospital. The latest projection is that construction will start in December 2023.

The health care company will be building three new acute care hospitals in Florida to help meet the state’s growing need for healthcare services.

HCA Healthcare currently has 47 hospitals in the state, where its comprehensive network of care, which includes more than 400 affiliated sites, is known as HCA Florida Healthcare. The parent company is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn.