Saturday, October 29, 2022
Driver injured in fiery crash after hitting guardrail and semi on I-75

By Staff Report

An injured driver was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center after crashing into a guardrail and a semi on Interstate 75.

The 29-year-old Ocala woman was driving a black 2016 Nissan Altima at about 8 a.m. Friday southbound on I-75 at Mile Marker 330 when she was changing lanes and “lost traction” on the wet roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her vehicle collided with a guardrail in the center median before traveling back into the southbound lanes of I-75. Her vehicle proceeded to strike the tire of trailer being towed by a Freightliner truck driven by a 39-year-old Bakersfield, Calif. man.

This diagram from the FHP accident report shows how the vehicle bounced off the guardrail and hit the semi on I 75.
This diagram from the FHP accident report shows how the vehicle bounced off the guardrail and hit the semi on I-75.

The Nissan Altima caught fire in the crash and came to rest in the center median.

The woman was ticketed on a charge of driving too fast for conditions.

The trucker and a female passenger riding in the sleeper cab were not injured.

