Entitled attitudes of Villagers give people the wrong impression

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Not sure why people of The Villages are upset about “outsiders” in the town squares. Reminder, the squares are not part of our amenities. All squares, stores, restaurants, The Sharon, are open to all. They are the ones that continue to support those venues. Relax, enjoy the things your amenities do pay for such as programs, pools, 9-hole golf courses, etc. Entitled attitudes give people in outside communities the wrong impression about us. I have been here 26+ years and have never seen so much animosity. Shame.

Helen Starost
Village of Santo Domingo

 

