Good Samaritans rush in at scene of crash at Brownwood

By Staff Report

Good Samaritans rushed in to lend assistance at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning at Brownwood.

The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Meggison Road. The early morning conditions were foggy and misty.

A Wildwood police officer arrived at the scene of the crash early Saturday morning at Brownwood.
Good Samaritans quickly rushed into the aid of a woman involved in a crash Saturday morning at Brownwood.

A woman had been driving a red two-seater sports car when the collision occurred, according to Villages-News.com’s Ron Clark who was at the scene. The woman appeared to be injured and the airbag deployed in her vehicle, which sustained front-end damage.

The Good Samaritans were the first on the scene of the accident.

The Wildwood Police Department was investigating the crash.

