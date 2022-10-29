James Dexter, 73, of Summerfield, Florida passed away October 24, 2022, at his Summerfield, Florida home. He was the husband of Lisa Dexter for 35 years.

James was born in Kewanee, Illinois, a son of the late Keith and Dorothy Dexter. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement he was a sales manager in the banking industry.

Jim enjoyed his work and spending time with family and friends. Jim’s work in sales let him enjoy what he loved, traveling, and meeting new people. Jim never met a stranger and had the unique ability to make everyone laugh. He loved spending time at the Beach, taking cruises, and fishing. Jim was a loving husband, amazing father, and adored grandpa.

James will be deeply missed by his wife, Lisa Dexter and daughters, Kim Price and her husband Tim of Phoenix, AZ, Jennifer Femali and her significant other, Jeff of Atkinson, IL., Meredith Higgins and her husband Chuck of Soddy Daisy, TN. Brother Keith (Donna)Dexter, Sister-in-law Diane Dexter, He has 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Michael Dexter, sister Barbara (Gordon)Boeji, grandson, Samuel James Bomleny.