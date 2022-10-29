On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Margaret Falzarano of The Villages, the loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 92.

Marge was born in 1930 in Brooklyn, NY to Giovanni and Pauline Giambalvo. She had a long career in supporting Catholic and Public school education before transitioning full time as a Master Needleworker and Crocheter. Over the years, she had crocheted thousands of blankets that were donated to children all over the world, most recently to the Ukraine. She was recognized and celebrated for all her work with the Giving Dolls and Britney’s Baskets programs in addition to making infant hats for area hospitals.

On August 31, 1952, she married Philip Falzarano in a monumental football wedding. They raised two sons, Mike and John, and three daughters, Susan, Paulette and Jane. Her legacy grew to grandchildren and great grandchildren Melissa, Micah, Gina, Ian, John Jr, Ellexa, Izabella, Shawn, Michael and Allen.

In addition to all her charitable creations, Marge had a great love for any kind of game playing. Her unmatched wit and winning ways were her calling card. She sang in the choir with her powerful voice echoing throughout the church. Her greatest passion for over 70 years of wedded bliss was taking care of Phil and ensuring he was always fed properly with genuine Italian cuisine.

Marge was preceded in death by her daughter Paulette, niece Michelle, granddaughter Melissa and great grandson Shawn. She is survived by her husband, her children, her son-in-law Edward, her daughter-in-law Angela, her brother Nat and wife Carol, sister Mary, and a multitude of relatives too long to list for such a long and wonderful life’s journey.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to http://www.cancerresearch.org/.

Visitation will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, 134 N U.S. Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159.