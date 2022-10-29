79.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Villager to lose license after crash in roundabout at Haciendas of Mission Hills

By Staff Report
Joseph Carmen Canicatti

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after a crash in a roundabout near the Haciendas of Mission Hills.

Joseph Carmen Canicatti, 70, of the Village of El Cortez, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. He was previously convicted on a charge of driving under the influence in 1998 in Miami-Dade County.

He was driving a white 2022 Honda CRV utility vehicle with a Florida dealer license plate shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 20 when he was involved in single-vehicle crash in the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and Mission Hills Trail, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The crash caused $800 in damage to a light pole in the roundabout and $500 in damage to the flowers.  The vehicle was still running and stuck on top of the light pole when deputies arrived on the scene.

The Miami native initially told deputies another vehicle had attempted to run him off the road. However, he was unable to describe the other vehicle or explain what had happened. Canicatti’s speech was slurred and the “odor of an alcoholic beverage” was “coming from his mouth,” the arrest report said.

Canicatti agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but lost his balance several times and nearly fell over. He provided breath samples that registered .140 and .149 blood alcohol content.

