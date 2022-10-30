Bandit the Bandito ready for Halloween

Bandit the Bandito who lives in the Melbourne Villas in the Village of Collier is ready for Halloween. The photo was submitted by Peggy Hunt.
Is your pet dressing up for the holidays? Share a photo at [email protected]
Bandit the Bandito who lives in the Melbourne Villas in the Village of Collier is ready for Halloween. The photo was submitted by Peggy Hunt.
Is your pet dressing up for the holidays? Share a photo at [email protected]
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.