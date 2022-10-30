76.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Bandit the Bandito ready for Halloween

By Staff Report

Bandit the Bandito who lives in the Melbourne Villas in the Village of Collier is ready for Halloween. The photo was submitted by Peggy Hunt.

Is your pet dressing up for the holidays? Share a photo at [email protected]

