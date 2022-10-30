76.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Debra Lynn Hanby,

By Staff Report

Debra Lynn Hanby, formerly of Wapakoneta passed away at 8am Oct. 19 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages Florida.

Born November 18, 1953 in Logan West Virginia. Born to the late Rezin J. Esque and Sadie (Terry) Esque. Married to surviving husband John Daniel Hanby of 9 years. Preceded in death was her youngest son Greg Conrad. Living are her other 2 children Randy Market & Amy (Market) Sager and also had 3 step children. Also surviving is her sister Arlene (Esque) Rounce and her brother Larry, 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Debra loved to sing and dance and make others smile.

