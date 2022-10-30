Hudson Lee Cross, 82, of Summerfield, Florida passed away October 24, 2022 at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of the late Margaret Cross who preceded him on February 19, 2003.

Lee was born in Plant City, Florida, a son of the late Vernon and Ruth Cross. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. Prior to his retirement he worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston. He was a kind and gentle man.

Hudson is survived by a sister, Linda Essary of Goliad, TX and a brother, Robert Strahan of San Antonio, TX, his companion, Helen Bullman Baker of Summerfield, FL and sister-in-law, Louise Sager of Belleview, FL and a son Michael Cross.

Inurnment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL on November 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM.