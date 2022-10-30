83.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 30, 2022
type here...

Hudson Lee Cross

By Staff Report
Hudson Lee Cross
Hudson Lee Cross

Hudson Lee Cross, 82, of Summerfield, Florida passed away October 24, 2022 at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of the late Margaret Cross who preceded him on February 19, 2003.

Lee was born in Plant City, Florida, a son of the late Vernon and Ruth Cross. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. Prior to his retirement he worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston. He was a kind and gentle man.

Hudson is survived by a sister, Linda Essary of Goliad, TX and a brother, Robert Strahan of San Antonio, TX, his companion, Helen Bullman Baker of Summerfield, FL and sister-in-law, Louise Sager of Belleview, FL and a son Michael Cross.

Inurnment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL on November 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

People in The Villages are stuck up

A Wildwood resident contends that residents of The Villages should come off their high horse and stop being so arrogant. Read his Letter to the Editor.

CDD 8 running up big legal tab over little white cross

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident at the center of the fight over the little white cross offers a frank update on the legal battle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that an anonymous complaint can upset the balance of a neighborhood.

Entitled attitudes of Villagers give people the wrong impression

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident warns that Villagers’ entitled attitude give people in outside communities the wrong impression.

Village of St. Johns resident says residents deserve parking priority at town squares

A Village of St. Johns resident says residents deserve parking priority at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos