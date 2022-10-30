83.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 30, 2022
type here...

Laughing at the Letters to the Editor in Villages-News.com

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I want to thank everyone writing Letters to the Editor. Without fail they make me smile and laugh to see what horrible, terrible things are happening in their carefully organized life.
The solution may be as simple as adding a boost to the water!
Keep up the good work and thanks for the entertainment! And no I do not mean at the squares!

Debi Jaynes
Weirsdale

 

Have thoughts on a situation or issue unfolding in The Villages? Click here to share your thoughts with us and submit a letter to the editor!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Do not charge people who come to the squares for entertainment

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident voices her opposition to the notion of charging “outsiders” to visit the town squares.

People in The Villages are stuck up

A Wildwood resident contends that residents of The Villages should come off their high horse and stop being so arrogant. Read his Letter to the Editor.

CDD 8 running up big legal tab over little white cross

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident at the center of the fight over the little white cross offers a frank update on the legal battle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that an anonymous complaint can upset the balance of a neighborhood.

Entitled attitudes of Villagers give people the wrong impression

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident warns that Villagers’ entitled attitude give people in outside communities the wrong impression.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos