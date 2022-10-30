Laughing at the Letters to the Editor in Villages-News.com

To the Editor:
I want to thank everyone writing Letters to the Editor. Without fail they make me smile and laugh to see what horrible, terrible things are happening in their carefully organized life.
The solution may be as simple as adding a boost to the water!
Keep up the good work and thanks for the entertainment! And no I do not mean at the squares!
Debi Jaynes
Weirsdale
