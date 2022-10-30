83.1 F
Sunday, October 30, 2022
By Staff Report
In memory of Maureen A. Love, of Oxford, Florida. She passed away October 25, 2022, age 79, with her devoted husband Paul H. Love by her side.

She was born September 29, 1943 in Camillus, New York to Lawrence A. Halloran and Dorothy M. Halloran.

Maureen has two older sisters, Nancy Pyle of San Jose, California and Patricia Stephan (deceased) of Baldwinsville, New York, and a brother, Larry Halloran of Camillus, New York.

Maureen’s daughter, Kimberly R. Tilden and grandchildren, Katrina, Vicky, and John live in Hayward, Wisconsin.

Maureen graduated from West Genesee High School in Camillus, New York. She was an active member of the school band and marching band. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Maureen became a Second Lieutenant in Japan serving wounded Vietnam serviceman. Maureen worked in Miami Heart Hospital in Miami, Florida before moving to San Jose, California. She married Dr. John Ryan and ran his medical office practice for a number of years before moving to Stone Lake, Wisconsin. Maureen became very active in the Lyons Club and The Catholic Church activities. Maureen participated in the Birkebeiner Ski Race as a staff member in Hayward, Wisconsin. John Ryan passed away in 2003. John belonged to the Muskellunge Association.

Maureen was a gardener with a passion for planting roses. She loved collecting Waterford Crystal. She loved collecting jewelry. Maureen was in constant motion.

Maureen married Paul Love, a retired businessman. They moved to Oxford, Florida and made a beautiful home together. Paul was a devoted husband who was by her side when stricken by Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia. Maureen fought for 14 years against these diseases. She will be going home to Camillus, New York.

Maureen passed away at home with hospice care with her husband Paul.

In leu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson Disease Foundation to help conquer a terrible disease.

