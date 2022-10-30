People in The Villages are stuck up

To the Editor:

I live outside of The Villages in Wildwood. Been here about nine months. These Villages people are just stuck-up people. They’re old alcoholics who want to drive their golf carts because they feel it saves them from DUIs.

Secondly, when they find you don’t live in The Villages, they become arrogant. But these same arrogant people go outside The Villages for services. But that’s OK. They should come off their high horse, and just enjoy what they have. Regardless of who else also enjoys it. And I’m not saying it’s everybody. It’s just a few stuck-up rich retirees who have nothing better to do than complain.

Mike Kulka

Wildwood