83.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 30, 2022
type here...

People in The Villages are stuck up

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I live outside of The Villages in Wildwood. Been here about nine months. These Villages people are just stuck-up people. They’re old alcoholics who want to drive their golf carts because they feel it saves them from DUIs.
Secondly, when they find you don’t live in The Villages, they become arrogant. But these same arrogant people go outside The Villages for services. But that’s OK. They should come off their high horse, and just enjoy what they have. Regardless of who else also enjoys it. And I’m not saying it’s everybody. It’s just a few stuck-up rich retirees who have nothing better to do than complain.

Mike Kulka
Wildwood

 

Have thoughts on a situation or issue unfolding in The Villages? Click here to share your thoughts with us and submit a letter to the editor!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

CDD 8 running up big legal tab over little white cross

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident at the center of the fight over the little white cross offers a frank update on the legal battle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that an anonymous complaint can upset the balance of a neighborhood.

Entitled attitudes of Villagers give people the wrong impression

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident warns that Villagers’ entitled attitude give people in outside communities the wrong impression.

Village of St. Johns resident says residents deserve parking priority at town squares

A Village of St. Johns resident says residents deserve parking priority at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Who are the ‘outsiders’ at the town squares?

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that Villagers who came from the north are the real “outsiders.”

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos