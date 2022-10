Installation of new signal mast arms and the removal of the existing signal infrastructure at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard and State Road 44 will occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. during the nights of Tuesday, Nov. 2 and Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Due to this work, there may be lane closures for the completion of the work.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling through the area to protect themselves and construction workers.