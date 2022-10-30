83 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Sumter County reports that backup systems performed smoothly during Hurricane Ian

By Staff Report

During the height of Hurricane Ian’s impact on Sumter County, the backup systems put in place to make sure that all operations run smoothly were put to the test and were successful, according to officials.

One of the incidents occurred during the very early morning hours of Sept. 29 when a power failure in Bushnell that could have affected the backup operations of the Sumter County Public Safety Radio System. The dispatch staff observed their consoles blink at the back up radios went offline and immediately noticed the backup radio system return for service.

At no time did the Sumter County Public Safety Radio System cease supporting our first responders as the radio communications continued working in the cloud hosted backup system without any notice by the field users.

In 2020, Sumter County was the first in the world to use a cloud-hosted backup system for a public safety radio system.

“In the end, the cloud-based backup system worked as it was intended to do,” said Stephen Kennedy, Assistant County Administrator.

In 2020, Sumter County was the first in the world to successfully test the cloud-backup with Motorola then added the service to the existing infrastructure in 2021.

“The cloud took over as designed, which kept the system running as intended,” said Rob Richardson, senior account manager, Motorola Solutions Inc. “It’s a true testament to the technology that everything worked and all parties were satisfied.”

