Sunday, October 30, 2022
Tax collector opens new drive-thru extension at The Villages Sumter Service Center

By Staff Report

Sumter County Tax Collector, Randy Mask has announced the opening of the newly constructed drive-thru extension at The Villages Sumter Service Center located at 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood

The new drive-thru extension provides a staging opportunity for customers and reduces the blocking of the access to the parking lot and building.

A new drive thru lane has opened at the Sumter County Service Center
A new drive thru lane has opened at the Sumter County Service Center.

“It also increases the safety of citizens moving around at the property, which is of utmost importance,” Mask said.

The drive-thru extension runs parallel to the entrance to The Villages Sumter County Service Center from Powell Road. The access to the drive-thru will be from the parking lot closest to this entrance from Powell Road.

Services provided in the drive thru include tag renewals, property tax payments, hunting and fishing licenses, and handicap permits. The drive thru is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

