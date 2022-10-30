83 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Villager serves month and a half in jail after fracas at Margarita Republic

By Staff Report
Robert Cory Watkins
A resident of The Villages served a month and a half in jail after a fracas at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who lives at 1313 Lester Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested Aug. 27 on charges of disorderly intoxication, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Watkins, who was identified by his Massachusetts driver’s license, was “screaming and dumping an alcoholic beverage on himself in the middle of the roadway,” at the nightspot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. There was also a “loud commotion” with people “yelling from the bar area.”

Watkins “appeared to be heavily intoxicated.” He told officers he was going to walk home, but officers suggested he take a cab out of concern for his safety. Watkins refused and said he would be going to jail instead.

Watkins was handcuffed and placed into a patrol car. He banged his head twice on the side of the patrol car and Lake EMS was summoned to the scene. Watkins began kicking at officers and was placed in a four-point restraint. He also screamed racial slurs and obscenities at the officers. He began spitting at police and he was put in a spit mask for the protection of the officers and EMS personnel. He was found to be in possession of marijuana.

Earlier this month, a judge released Watkins with fines and court costs.

