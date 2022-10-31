Driver with history of ‘trouble’ arrested on Historic Side of The Villages

A driver who admitted he had a history of “trouble” was arrested after a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages.

David Michael Gallo, 45, of Leesburg, was driving a Hyundai SUV at 10:38 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over after a check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner has a revoked license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was conducted at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza.

During the traffic stop, Gallo admitted he had been “in trouble” previously for driving on a suspended license. The police officer confirmed that Gallo’s license has been revoked for five years.

The New Jersey native was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was also issued a citation for no insurance. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.