Villagers who make up the group Rusty Rails entertained at a driveway party in the Village of Monarch Grove.

The party was held at the home of Mary Anne Marrone at 1667 Touchette Terrace. She fronts the group along with fellow members and Villagers Roderick Barnes, Bill Cana, John Smith and Rodney Nagey.

Share news of your holiday happenings at [email protected].