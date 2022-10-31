Unlicensed driver from Mexico nabbed behind wheel of woman’s truck

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of a woman’s truck.

Jaimin Perez Rubio, 34, of Lady Lake, was driving the black 2004 Nissan Titan at 6:40 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466 when an officer noticed an eye-level crack in the truck’s windshield, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Rubio admitted he does not have a valid driver’s license. Police contacted the woman who owns the truck and she did not realize it was missing from her home. However, she said she did not want to prosecute Rubio for stealing the truck.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.