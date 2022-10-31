Wildwood to build on rich railroad history in downtown revitalization

Wildwood’s rich railroad heritage will be a theme of a nearly $8-million downtown renovation plan presented Monday to the City Commission.

The project will include a 126-space parking garage and 8,000 square feet of commercial space in an area called the Railyard.

City officials also plan to develop a linear park south of the overpass between U.S. 301 and the CSX railroad tracks.

Austin Guenther, project manager with G3 Development of Mount Dora, said the plans call for a pedestrian friendly area with a mix of retail and restaurants with both indoor and outdoor dining. Performance areas for musicians also may be featured.

He said the project will focus on both revitalizing the area along the west side of U.S. 301 across from City Hall as well as supporting existing businesses.

“People have a lot of options,” Guenther said. “You have to offer them something they haven’t seen.”

He said the brick facades of existing historic buildings will be duplicated along with old nameplates that will be attached to new buildings.

The parking garage could free railroad property along the tracks now used for parking to be landscaped.

The area will be promoted and identified with banners affixed to wooden light poles, keeping with the railroad theme.

G3 Development, which has supervised bank and hospital projects in Mount Dora, Leesburg and Clermont, will pay for construction of the parking garage and commercial area, then sell the parking garage to the city. The company will partner with Finfrock Construction of Apopka.

Mayor Ed Wolf said the downtown improvement plan may be the most important step for the city during his almost four decades as a city official.

“It’s probably the biggest risk we have taken in a long time, but maybe it’s our only shot to do it,” he said.

Wolf also praised the railroad theme, recalling when the city had a population of 1,500 in the 1960s.

“Everybody in Wildwood had a tie to the railroad and there was real pride in being a railroad town,” he said.

Commissioner Joe Elliott suggested a railroad museum, developed cooperatively with CSX, could be a downtown asset.

Commissioners also approved the linear park project, which could be completed long before the Railyard project. The long, narrow park will include a multi-modal path and shelters.

Elliott said the park needs a destination at both ends, possibly a picnic area on Florida Department on Transportation property near the overpass and a southern connection to the railroad terminal.

Wolf said residents of Twisted Oak, the city’s largest residential project besides The Villages planned north of the overpass, could walk through the park to the downtown in a couple of years.