Driver with suspended license arrested on Historic Side of The Villages

A driver with a suspended license was arrested on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Raymond Armand Dionne, 55, of Summerfield, was driving a gray 2005 Dodge Magnum station wagon at 9:47 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and learned the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the Boone Gate.

During the traffic stop, the officer discovered Dionne has four previous guilty convictions for driving while license suspended. The Massachusetts native was taken into custody on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.