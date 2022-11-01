Good or bad neighbors?

To the Editor:

We have lived at our present address since 2006 and am at present the only original homeowner on the cul du sac.

Every resident on and off the cul du sac new and old have always been the epitome of a good neighbor. A story was written concerning an empty home on English Ivy Circle with commenters saying that neighbors were not nice because the house and lawn were not taken care of by us.

The past and only resident of said house has been dead for over three years! He had a reverse mortgage when he died and the bank has had the lawn mowed and paid the electric bill. Why someone would think we are somehow responsible for a property many people have tried to purchase and for some reason is tied up in some legal process. My new neighbor has been trying to purchase said property for three years. Now, tell me who is responsible for the condition of that home? Perhaps the Developer or the person who cared enough to write such a hateful misinformed letter. All apologies are accepted.

Robert Clark

Village of Duval