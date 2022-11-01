Joyce S. Westbrook of Summerfield, Florida, passed away peacefully on 28 October 2022 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Joyce was born on 19 July 1940 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the only child of Leo and Viola Page Sullivan. She graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1962 and moved to Maryland to work for the National Security Agency. She married Lawrence Westbrook in 1966 and they had one daughter, Patricia. Joyce was blessed to live in Germany twice and enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. She held other jobs in banking and real estate but always loved being a wife and mother first and foremost.

After retirement, she and her husband moved from Maryland to Florida and Joyce declared herself a true Floridian. She enjoyed golf, line dancing, bocce, the swimming pool, and reading. Joyce was also a wonderful grandmother and loved doing puzzles with her granddaughters.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lawrence Westbrook, and their daughter Patricia Lee Larsen, her son-in-law Ted Larsen, and granddaughters Nicole and Lauren Larsen.

Interment will take place at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a later date.