78.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
type here...

Joyce S. Westbrook

By Jim Cheesman
Joyce S. Westbrook
Joyce S. Westbrook

Joyce S. Westbrook of Summerfield, Florida, passed away peacefully on 28 October 2022 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Joyce was born on 19 July 1940 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the only child of Leo and Viola Page Sullivan. She graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1962 and moved to Maryland to work for the National Security Agency. She married Lawrence Westbrook in 1966 and they had one daughter, Patricia. Joyce was blessed to live in Germany twice and enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. She held other jobs in banking and real estate but always loved being a wife and mother first and foremost.

After retirement, she and her husband moved from Maryland to Florida and Joyce declared herself a true Floridian. She enjoyed golf, line dancing, bocce, the swimming pool, and reading. Joyce was also a wonderful grandmother and loved doing puzzles with her granddaughters.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lawrence Westbrook, and their daughter Patricia Lee Larsen, her son-in-law Ted Larsen, and granddaughters Nicole and Lauren Larsen.

Interment will take place at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a later date.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Rise in golf cart thefts fuels fears about parking at lots near town square

A Village of Monarch Grove resident writes that the rise in golf cart thefts is fueling fears about parking at lots near town square.

Airbnb rentals ruining lifestyle of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Johns resident contends that short-term rentals like Airbnb have ruined the quality of life for people like her mother.

Villagers think outsiders shouldn’t be able to park at square

A Lake Panasoffkee resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that before limiting “outsider” parking at the town squares, you’d better take a look at who owns the streets.

Laughing at the Letters to the Editor in Villages-News.com

A Weirsdale resident says she enjoys laughing at the Letters to Editor in Villages-News.com.

Do not charge people who come to the squares for entertainment

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident voices her opposition to the notion of charging “outsiders” to visit the town squares.

Photos