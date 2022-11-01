87.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
type here...

Lady Lake police lieutenant allowed to return home after arrest earlier this year

By Meta Minton
Lady Lake Police Lt. Nelson Vargas

A Lady Lake police lieutenant has been allowed to return home following his arrest earlier this year after an alleged altercation with his wife.

Nelson Vargas, 50, has been granted permission to return to his home in Minneola following his arrest there on Aug. 13 on charges of domestic battery and child abuse. Vargas is no longer facing the child abuse charge as it has been dismissed. He is still facing the domestic battery charge.

A judge has granted a motion from Vargas’ attorney allowing Vargas to return to the residence from which he had been banned after his arrest.

His return comes with some conditions set by the judge:

• He must enroll in couple’s counseling.

• He and his wife cannot discuss the criminal case unless a counselor is present.

• He must enroll in Alcoholics Anonymous and attend weekly meetings.

Hours prior to his arrest, Vargas had been texting his wife while she was out to dinner with a friend, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The texts were “vulgar in nature.” The wife blocked Vargas’ messages, the report said. When she arrived home, Vargas was sitting on the couch, drinking beer and playing loud music. She asked Vargas to turn down the music. She went upstairs, but when she returned downstairs, Vargas used vulgar language and ordered her to go to sleep. She took his beer and poured it down the sink in the kitchen. He shoved her and grabbed her by the arm. Their 11-year-old daughter witnessed what was happening and told Vargas to stop. He pushed her and told her to “mind her own business,” the report said. She ran crying to a bedroom where she locked the door. Her mother headed for the bedroom, but Vargas shoved her to the floor of a nearby bathroom. The daughter emerged from the bedroom and saw her crying mother on the floor. A call was placed to 911.

The prosecutor’s office announced in September the child abuse charge was being dismissed. In a court document, the prosecutor’s office indicated that it had no choice but to drop the child abuse case because Vargas’ wife refused to allow their daughter to be interviewed directly by a member of the prosecutor’s office.

Vargas joined the Lady Lake Police Department in February 2017. Vargas was promoted in June 2018 to the rank of corporal and became a field training officer, training new members of the department. In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Prior to joining the force in Lady Lake, Vargas served as a police officer for 23 years in his hometown of East Hampton, N.Y.

He remains free on bond and is on administrative leave from the Lady Lake Police Department.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Short-time rentals violate agreement made when I bought my home

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says she bought into a concept of The Villages that didn’t include short-term rentals and people not helping to pay for the amenities.

Good or bad neighbors?

A resident of a neighborhood coping with a dead neighbor’s home with a reverse mortgage bristles at recent comments about a recent news story about a home in violation of deed compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Who doesn’t want grandchildren to come and visit?

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders who wouldn’t want grandchildren to come and visit.

Rise in golf cart thefts fuels fears about parking at lots near town square

A Village of Monarch Grove resident writes that the rise in golf cart thefts is fueling fears about parking at lots near town square.

Airbnb rentals ruining lifestyle of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Johns resident contends that short-term rentals like Airbnb have ruined the quality of life for people like her mother.

Photos