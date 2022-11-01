Max Fayen, age 88, passed away peacefully and went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 29, 2022, at The Brandley House in Summerfield, FL, with his loving wife, Carolyn, by his side.

Max was born January 2, 1934, in Lancey, France to Camille Fayen and Martha Huberk Fayen. Camille was from Cherry, IL, and Martha was from Lancey, France. Max was an only child, and the family moved to the United States in 1941 settling in Mendota, IL. Max graduated from Mendota High School in 1952 where he played both football and baseball. After high school, Max joined the US Airforce where he honorably served four years as a scheduler.

After the Airforce, Max met Carolyn and they were married in 1959 in Peru, IL. Max was an entrepreneur and enjoyed several successful careers throughout his life. He started as a barber, owning a shop in Palatine, IL. He owned a motel in Plymouth, IN, and eventually spent many years selling commercial real estate. After leaving real estate, he followed his passion and became a successful investor in the stock market.

In 2002, Max convinced Carolyn to move to Florida, and they settled in Summerfield. Since then, they have enjoyed many cruises and traveling. They returned to Max’s home country of France several times. He also enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and achieving Ruby Life Master Status. Max was an avid fan of Cubs baseball, and all Notre Dame sports.

Max is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn; two daughters Suzanne Rosencrantz (Chadd), Sheryl Wible (James); three grandchildren Carmen Knox (Doug), Sarah Winter (Ryan), Brad Wible (Hannah); and three great grandchildren Camille Knox, Harrison Knox, and Caleb Winter with one more great grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Fiona.

A private ceremony with the family will be held at a later time.