85.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
type here...

Probation officer wants to strap electronic monitor on repeat offender from Wildwood

By Meta Minton
Jessica Devon Seward
Jessica Devon Seward

A probation officer is calling for stricter monitoring of a repeat offender from Wildwood.

Jessica Devon Seward, 39, was booked without bond on Monday at the Sumter County Detention Center. In July, she was arrested with cocaine after she was found masturbating at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. She was placed on probation as a result of that arrest.

However, she was re-arrested in September after allegedly attacking her man friend with a piece of a broken vase.

Seward’s probation officer has weighed in and wants stricter conditions for Seward if she is released from jail. The probation officer wants Seward placed on community control, which is stricter than probation. The probation officer also wants an electronic monitor strapped on Seward.

In addition to the recent arrest in the broke vase attack, Seward has skipped random drug testing and did not seek a drug/alcohol evaluation as ordered by the court.

Earlier this year, Seward was arrested after an alleged attack on a man friend.

Seward was arrested in 2017 after she deliberately drove her vehicle at her boyfriend in the driveway of her home. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who doesn’t want grandchildren to come and visit?

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders who wouldn’t want grandchildren to come and visit.

Rise in golf cart thefts fuels fears about parking at lots near town square

A Village of Monarch Grove resident writes that the rise in golf cart thefts is fueling fears about parking at lots near town square.

Airbnb rentals ruining lifestyle of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Johns resident contends that short-term rentals like Airbnb have ruined the quality of life for people like her mother.

Villagers think outsiders shouldn’t be able to park at square

A Lake Panasoffkee resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that before limiting “outsider” parking at the town squares, you’d better take a look at who owns the streets.

Laughing at the Letters to the Editor in Villages-News.com

A Weirsdale resident says she enjoys laughing at the Letters to Editor in Villages-News.com.

Photos