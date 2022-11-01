Probation officer wants to strap electronic monitor on repeat offender from Wildwood

A probation officer is calling for stricter monitoring of a repeat offender from Wildwood.

Jessica Devon Seward, 39, was booked without bond on Monday at the Sumter County Detention Center. In July, she was arrested with cocaine after she was found masturbating at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. She was placed on probation as a result of that arrest.

However, she was re-arrested in September after allegedly attacking her man friend with a piece of a broken vase.

Seward’s probation officer has weighed in and wants stricter conditions for Seward if she is released from jail. The probation officer wants Seward placed on community control, which is stricter than probation. The probation officer also wants an electronic monitor strapped on Seward.

In addition to the recent arrest in the broke vase attack, Seward has skipped random drug testing and did not seek a drug/alcohol evaluation as ordered by the court.

Earlier this year, Seward was arrested after an alleged attack on a man friend.

Seward was arrested in 2017 after she deliberately drove her vehicle at her boyfriend in the driveway of her home.