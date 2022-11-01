Short-time rentals violate agreement made when I bought my home

To the Editor:
I am dismayed that The Villages is allowing and promoting Airbnb and other short term rentals. I was required to undergo a background check to purchase my home. I purchased in here believing both my safety and investment would be protected.
Not only is that not happening, but I am sharing the amenities with people who are not paying for them. I am not a grumpy old lady. My background is in law enforcement and real estate so I have some professional basis for my concerns.
Lorraine Powell
Village of Fenney
