Voter Integrity Town Hall in the Villages to shine light on local elections

A Voter Integrity Town Hall set in The Villages will shine a light on local elections.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The event will feature guest speakers the Lake County Elections Integrity Voter Protection Coalition. The meeting is open to all residents.

The group was founded in the wake of the 2020 election.

“Lake County Election Integrity and Voter Protection Coalition seeks to prove that every legal vote is counted in Lake County. We want to ensure that voter equality is secured for every election. Over 40 percent of Florida voters are concerned about the integrity and transparency of our election process,” the group says in its mission statement.

President Trump won in a landslide in Lake County in 2020. However, Lake County Elections Supervisor Alan Hays, himself a stalwart member of the GOP and a former state senator, was the target of scrutiny from fellow Republicans who alleged his office did not appropriately handle the election. He called the allegations “absurd.”

The group has called for an audit of the elections process.

“It is imperative that the actual true results of the 2020 general election be proven valid and correct through the full-physical, or forensic, audit. The results of such audit shall serve to prove that Lake County Election systems and procedures are secure and proper. Any deficiencies, if found, may be accounted for and an action plan for viable remediation implemented prior to the next federal or statewide election,” the group said.