85.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
type here...

Drew Brees-backed restaurant chain reportedly scouting for location in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is reportedly scouting for a location in The Villages.

The fast-growing chain is co-owned by Drew Brees, the longtime quarterback of the New Orleans Saints who led the team to its one and only Super Bowl victory.

Walk-On’s is a full-service family sports bar that provides gourmet takes on game day favorites.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is a co owner of the Walk Ons Sports Bistreaux chain
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, center, is a co-owner of the Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux chain

“We have a strong culture, the best quality product in the industry and winning business model with huge opportunities for growth,” said co-founder Brandon Landry. “When these factors come together, we become an unstoppable force.”

The franchise hopes to open more than 100 new locations within the next five years. There are Walk-On’s locations in Orlando, Tampa and Wesley Chapel.

Walk-On’s is headquartered in Baton Rouge, La.

Sources indicate that construction on a Walk-On’s location in The Villages will begin in 2024.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Paying for guest passes a bad idea

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident argues against the idea of charging guests for passes.

Who are the outsiders?

A resident of Bushnell is growing tired of the arrogant attitudes of residents of The Villages. She has her say in a Letter to the Editor.

Parking on the square

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers some commentary on the parking-at-the-squares controversy.

Short-time rentals violate agreement made when I bought my home

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says she bought into a concept of The Villages that didn’t include short-term rentals and people not helping to pay for the amenities.

Good or bad neighbors?

A resident of a neighborhood coping with a dead neighbor’s home with a reverse mortgage bristles at recent comments about a recent news story about a home in violation of deed compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos