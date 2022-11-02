Drew Brees-backed restaurant chain reportedly scouting for location in The Villages

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is reportedly scouting for a location in The Villages.

The fast-growing chain is co-owned by Drew Brees, the longtime quarterback of the New Orleans Saints who led the team to its one and only Super Bowl victory.

Walk-On’s is a full-service family sports bar that provides gourmet takes on game day favorites.

“We have a strong culture, the best quality product in the industry and winning business model with huge opportunities for growth,” said co-founder Brandon Landry. “When these factors come together, we become an unstoppable force.”

The franchise hopes to open more than 100 new locations within the next five years. There are Walk-On’s locations in Orlando, Tampa and Wesley Chapel.

Walk-On’s is headquartered in Baton Rouge, La.

Sources indicate that construction on a Walk-On’s location in The Villages will begin in 2024.