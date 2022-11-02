77.3 F
Energy independence is a national security issue

By Congressman Daniel Webster
I have introduced H.Res. 1445, along with nearly 30 other Republican members of Congress, which condemns President Biden’s irresponsible withdrawal or petroleum products from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). 

Since its creation in 1975, have only been three emergency drawdowns from the SPR in its history—during Operation Desert Storm in 1991, during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and, in coordination with the International Energy Agency, responding to instability in the Middle East and North Africa in 2011. President Biden has drained more than a third of the U.S. SPR to help quell gas prices. 

Energy independence is a national security issue. Rather than embrace American energy production, Biden chose to put our national security at risk by further tapping into our reserves. This Administration must reverse course, replenish the SPR, and stop blocking U.S. energy production. I’ve also sponsored legislation to force the Biden Administration to provide critical permitting. I will keep fighting to restore America’s energy independence and stop President Biden’s policies that have contributed to skyrocketing gas prices. 

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

